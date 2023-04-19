Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.56. 55,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,597. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $251.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

