Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.21 and its 200-day moving average is $394.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $451.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

