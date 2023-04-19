Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $144.59

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.59 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 152.20 ($1.88). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 148.70 ($1.84), with a volume of 2,465,654 shares trading hands.

BBOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 172.50 ($2.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -435.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.98 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently -2,121.21%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Brown bought 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £14,906.70 ($18,446.60). 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

