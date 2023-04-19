TrueFi (TRU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.60 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $71.27 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,057,449 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,018,986,025.4328967 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07681799 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $8,556,090.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

