Truist Financial Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $172.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $188.45 on Monday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $193.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.88. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.47, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Articles

