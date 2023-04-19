Truist Financial Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $172.00

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $188.45 on Monday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $193.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.88. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.47, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.