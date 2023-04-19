Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Down 4.4%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 147,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 411,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $552.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $224.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $229,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 106.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

