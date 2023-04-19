Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.92

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.88. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 178,112 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Tuniu Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuniu (TOUR)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.