Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.92

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.88. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 178,112 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tuniu Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 127,806 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

