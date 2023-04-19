U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE USB opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.
U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.
USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.
