U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.57.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
Featured Stories
