U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

