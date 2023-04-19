UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $170.52 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average of $170.99. The company has a market capitalization of $323.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 21.1% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 53,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

