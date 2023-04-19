UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNCRY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of UniCredit to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
UniCredit Stock Performance
Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.68.
About UniCredit
UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).
