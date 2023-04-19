UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNCRY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of UniCredit to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

UniCredit Announces Dividend

About UniCredit

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

