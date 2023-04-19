United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $55.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 544.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in United Airlines by 151.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

