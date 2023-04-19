Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.82 million.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.00. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $420,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,844.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wayne Courtright sold 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $420,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,844.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,907 shares of company stock worth $928,355. Insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

