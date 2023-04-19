Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.16. 563,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average is $128.77. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 290.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $14,419,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

