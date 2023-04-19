Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.
Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.16. 563,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average is $128.77. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 290.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $14,419,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
