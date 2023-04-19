Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 243,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULH opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $458.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.20 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 43.17% and a net margin of 8.37%. Analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

