Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Increased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

VLO stock opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

