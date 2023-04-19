Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

NYSE:VLO opened at $127.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.18. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

