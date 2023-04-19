Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Cut by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494,854 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,158 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,319,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

