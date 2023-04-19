Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Trimmed by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 158,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.78. The stock had a trading volume of 340,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,636. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $278.13.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

