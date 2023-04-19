Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.6% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,561,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,038,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.64. 47,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,742. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $260.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

