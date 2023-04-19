Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,038,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.50. 56,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.97 and a 200-day moving average of $242.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $260.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

