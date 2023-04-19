Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.18. 22,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.74. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $226.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

