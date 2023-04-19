Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $211.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.20 and its 200-day moving average is $208.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.