Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,044,705 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 529,796 shares.The stock last traded at $67.95 and had previously closed at $68.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 106,225.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,562,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 2,564.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 795,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 4,097.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 472,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 461,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,224,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,139,000 after purchasing an additional 403,214 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

