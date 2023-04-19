Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,044,705 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 529,796 shares.The stock last traded at $67.95 and had previously closed at $68.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
