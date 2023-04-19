Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 40.2% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,321. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $413.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.14. The stock has a market cap of $283.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

