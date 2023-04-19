Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,938. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68. The company has a market cap of $281.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.39 and its 200 day moving average is $196.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

