VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 197 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

ABBV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.48. 1,227,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,960,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

