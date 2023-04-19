VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 561 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 116.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. 690,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,305. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

