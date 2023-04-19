VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 7,305 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 11.3% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.90. 97,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,792. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $89.15.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

