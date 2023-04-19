Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Short Interest Down 18.1% in March

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,730,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 42,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. 1,614,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,541,932. The stock has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,199,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,234,000 after buying an additional 156,393 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 49,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 65,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

