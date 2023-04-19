Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.98

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 344323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,349,345.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $64,570.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $53,089.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,981,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,349,345.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,570.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,849,089 shares of company stock worth $32,893,872. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vertex by 547.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vertex by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.