Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) versus Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Financial Comparison

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Viant Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Viant Technology has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $197.17 million 1.37 -$11.91 million ($0.84) -5.23 Kanzhun $654.04 million 10.36 $15.55 million $0.05 361.80

This table compares Viant Technology and Kanzhun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Viant Technology and Kanzhun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 4 4 0 2.50 Kanzhun 0 1 2 0 2.67

Viant Technology currently has a consensus target price of $6.36, indicating a potential upside of 44.81%. Kanzhun has a consensus target price of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 31.75%. Given Viant Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -6.04% -4.42% -3.21% Kanzhun 2.56% 1.00% 0.79%

Summary

Kanzhun beats Viant Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

(Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Kanzhun

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.