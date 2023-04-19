Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $14.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 136.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

