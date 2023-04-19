Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $96.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $1,056,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 406,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,029.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

