Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Down 4.6%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $21.39. 422,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 682,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
