Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Down 4.6%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $21.39. 422,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 682,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter worth $179,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

