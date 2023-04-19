Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Trading Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. Approximately 8,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Vitalhub Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Vitalhub Company Profile
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.
