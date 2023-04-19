Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 115.50 ($1.43).

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.29) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.6 %

VOD opened at GBX 91.42 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,533.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.13. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 132.10 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

