Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,899 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

