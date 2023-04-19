Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Purchases 984 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $249.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $278.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.