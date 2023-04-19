Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Down 5.7%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 180,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 569,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wallbox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wallbox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Wallbox by 646.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 13.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.