Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $51.64 million and $1.93 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00065571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00040545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,425,260 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.