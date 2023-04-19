Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 2.3% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
WM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.71. 137,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,460. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.
