WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,405 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,854,000 after purchasing an additional 165,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,065,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.61. The stock had a trading volume of 180,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,986. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.62.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

