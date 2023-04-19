WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.88. 1,719,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,630,153. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.