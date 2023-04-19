WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 3.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 938,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

