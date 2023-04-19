WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,188 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,010. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average is $153.96. The company has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.