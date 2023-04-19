WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $304,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Ovintiv by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after purchasing an additional 618,203 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 267,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 806,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,563. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $63.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

