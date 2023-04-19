Wedbush Lowers National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target to $3.50

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 382,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,354 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

