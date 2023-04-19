Wedbush Lowers National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target to $3.50

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.
National CineMedia Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.