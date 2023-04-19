Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MTY Food Group (MTY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MTY Food Group (TSE: MTY):

4/13/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$69.00.

3/30/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$73.00 to C$72.00.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY stock traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,005. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.97. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.68%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

