Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MTY Food Group (MTY)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MTY Food Group (TSE: MTY):

  • 4/13/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/13/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/13/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$69.00.
  • 3/30/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$73.00 to C$72.00.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY stock traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,005. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.97. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.68%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

