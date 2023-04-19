Welch & Forbes LLC Has $851,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,125 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

